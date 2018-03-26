1 injured in apartment fire in Athens

At least person was transported to the hospital after sustaining smoke inhalation in an apartment fire in Athens on Monday morning.

Athens Fire and Rescue responded to the fire call at Oakleaf Apartments on Elkton Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Officials tell us the fire was in Apartment 23 and Apartment 24 sustained water damage.

Athens Fire and Rescue Chief Bryan Thornton said firefighters heard a man moan and felt the man on the floor in the kitchen. Firefighters rescued the man and transported him to Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Since the fire resulted in an injury, the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office will conduct an investigation as to the cause of the fire.

