Bob Wallace Avenue re-opens after fatal accident causes shutdown

At least one person has died after an accident on Bob Wallace Avenue near Pacific Drive on Monday morning.

Police tell us a car hit a cyclist and that cyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car has no injuries and is not expected to face any charges.

TRAFFIC: Bob Wallace avenue near Pacific Drive is closed. @HsvPolice working an accident. I can confirm one person has died @waff48 pic.twitter.com/7HmbuPodyU — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) March 26, 2018

Use Triana Boulevard, Jordan Lane or Governors Drive as alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48