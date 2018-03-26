Bob Wallace Avenue re-opens after fatal accident causes shutdown - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Bob Wallace Avenue re-opens after fatal accident causes shutdown

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

At least one person has died after an accident on Bob Wallace Avenue near Pacific Drive on Monday morning. 

Police tell us a car hit a cyclist and that cyclist died at the scene.

The driver of the car has no injuries and is not expected to face any charges.

Use Triana Boulevard, Jordan Lane or Governors Drive as alternate routes. 

