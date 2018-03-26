Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in west Huntsville

A man on a bicycle was killed by a vehicle at Bob Wallace Avenue and Pacific Drive in Huntsville on March 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

A man was killed while riding a bicycle on Bob Wallace Avenue near Pacific Drive on Monday morning.

Huntsville police he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:15 a.m.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Julius Smith, 34, of Huntsville.

TRAFFIC: Bob Wallace avenue near Pacific Drive is closed. @HsvPolice working an accident. I can confirm one person has died @waff48 pic.twitter.com/7HmbuPodyU — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) March 26, 2018

The driver of the car has no injuries and is not expected to face any charges.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48