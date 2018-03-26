Bicyclist killed by vehicle in west Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Bicyclist killed by vehicle in west Huntsville

A man on a bicycle was killed by a vehicle at Bob Wallace Avenue and Pacific Drive in Huntsville on March 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF) A man on a bicycle was killed by a vehicle at Bob Wallace Avenue and Pacific Drive in Huntsville on March 26, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
A man was killed while riding a bicycle on Bob Wallace Avenue near Pacific Drive on Monday morning.

Huntsville police he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene just after 6:15 a.m.

The coroner's office identified the victim as Julius Smith, 34, of Huntsville.

The driver of the car has no injuries and is not expected to face any charges. 

