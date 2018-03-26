1 dead after accident shuts down portion of Bob Wallace Avenue

At least one person has died after an accident on Bob Wallace Avenue near Pacific Drive on Monday morning.

Police are on the scene of an accident. We have a crew on scene working to get more information.

TRAFFIC: Bob Wallace avenue near Pacific Drive is closed. @HsvPolice working an accident. I can confirm one person has died @waff48 pic.twitter.com/7HmbuPodyU — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) March 26, 2018

We'll update this story with more information as it comes in.

Use Triana Boulevard, Jordan Lane or Governors Drive as alternate routes.

