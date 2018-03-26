1 dead after accident shuts down portion of Bob Wallace Avenue

If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
The company will continue to manufacture guns during the Chapter 11 process.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A large fire was reported in Brantley Sunday morning by the Crenshaw County EMA.More >>
A large fire was reported in Brantley Sunday morning by the Crenshaw County EMA.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>