Easter egg hunts in Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

There are lots of Easter Egg Hunts scheduled in the Huntsville area for this weekend!

  • Easter Bunny Arrives at the Mall!

When: March 10 – April 31
Where: Parkway Place Mall
Cost: FREE to visit; photo packages available

  • Rocket City Rocks Valley Bend Scavenger Hunt

When: March 17-31
Where: Valley Bend Shopping Center 
Cost: FREE

  • Easter Eggstravaganza at Cove Church

When: March 17 at 10AM (Hampton Cove Campus) and 3PM (Chase Campus)
Where: Cove Church – Hampton Cove (map) and Chase 
Cost: FREE

  • Bunny Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Earlyworks Society

When: March 24 – Reserved seatings at 9AM and 11:15AM, Egg hunt at 10:30AM
Where: Earlyworks Museum (map)
Cost: Museum members $15 per person; non-members $18 per person. Register on Eventbrite beginning February 23.

  • Easter Festival at Calvary Baptist Church Scottsboro

When: March 24 from 2-4PM
Where: Calvary Baptist Church Scottsboro
Cost: FREE

  • Easter Egg Hunt at Ascension Lutheran Church

When: March 24 from 2-3PM
Where: Ascension Lutheran Church
Cost: FREE

  • Bunny Bonanza at Huntsville Botanical Garden

When: March 24 from 10AM-12PM
Where: Huntsville Botanical Garden
Cost: $5 per child, register in advance; HBG members only

  • Easter Egg Hunt at Parker Chapel UMC

When: March 24 from 11AM-2PM
Where: Parker Chapel (behind James Clemens High School) 
Cost: FREE

  • Redstone Village Easter Egg Rock Hunt

When: March 24 from 1-3PM
Where: Redstone Village 
Cost: FREE

  • Free Community Egg Hunt at First Christian Church

When: March 25 – Palm Sunday service begins at 10:30AM; Egg Hunt begins at 11:30AM
Where: First Christian Church 
Cost: FREE

For more information on more Easter Egg Hunts click here or visit Madison Alabama Special Events or Pump It Up.

