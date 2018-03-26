Easter egg hunts in Huntsville area

There are lots of Easter Egg Hunts scheduled in the Huntsville area for this weekend!

Easter Bunny Arrives at the Mall!

When: March 10 – April 31

Where: Parkway Place Mall

Cost: FREE to visit; photo packages available

Rocket City Rocks Valley Bend Scavenger Hunt

When: March 17-31

Where: Valley Bend Shopping Center

Cost: FREE

Easter Eggstravaganza at Cove Church

When: March 17 at 10AM (Hampton Cove Campus) and 3PM (Chase Campus)

Where: Cove Church – Hampton Cove (map) and Chase

Cost: FREE

Bunny Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Earlyworks Society

When: March 24 – Reserved seatings at 9AM and 11:15AM, Egg hunt at 10:30AM

Where: Earlyworks Museum (map)

Cost: Museum members $15 per person; non-members $18 per person. Register on Eventbrite beginning February 23.

Easter Festival at Calvary Baptist Church Scottsboro

When: March 24 from 2-4PM

Where: Calvary Baptist Church Scottsboro

Cost: FREE

Easter Egg Hunt at Ascension Lutheran Church

When: March 24 from 2-3PM

Where: Ascension Lutheran Church

Cost: FREE

Bunny Bonanza at Huntsville Botanical Garden

When: March 24 from 10AM-12PM

Where: Huntsville Botanical Garden

Cost: $5 per child, register in advance; HBG members only

Easter Egg Hunt at Parker Chapel UMC

When: March 24 from 11AM-2PM

Where: Parker Chapel (behind James Clemens High School)

Cost: FREE

Redstone Village Easter Egg Rock Hunt

When: March 24 from 1-3PM

Where: Redstone Village

Cost: FREE

Free Community Egg Hunt at First Christian Church

When: March 25 – Palm Sunday service begins at 10:30AM; Egg Hunt begins at 11:30AM

Where: First Christian Church

Cost: FREE

For more information on more Easter Egg Hunts click her e or visit Madison Alabama Special Events or Pump It Up.

