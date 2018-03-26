Brandon: Scattered showers across the TN Valley for Monday

Grab your umbrella today, you are likely to need it today and throughout the week as rain will be a common thing across the Tennessee Valley. Starting off with showers across the Valley this morning, as temperatures are into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

We will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers throughout today, tapering off through the afternoon into the evening with some potential clearing.

Wind will also be breezy out of the east-southeast throughout the day today gusting at times up to 25 mph, which will keep us a bit cooler than normal. Temperatures are only expected to make it into the mid to upper 50s today.

We have a dry day in store for Tuesday, as we will stay mostly cloudy throughout much of the area. From there, our focus turns on the end of the week as heavy rain moves into the forecast. We have a FIRST ALERT out for Thursday for potential flooding and strong thunderstorms.

Rain will pick up on Wednesday during the afternoon and continue through the overnight into Thursday, finally wrapping up during the early parts of Friday. We should see some widespread heavy rain and that could lead to flooding.

Looking likely that some spots could wind up with more than 5 inches of rain by the end of the week and it is possible that some might even see more than that. The good news is that an early look at the weekend shows dry skies and temperatures near 70!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48