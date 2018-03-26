Brad: Evening wind gusts up 30 mph; heavy rain ahead

Skies will stay cloudy for the rest of Monday evening with some winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. Spotty showers are possible through the evening hours.

The gusty winds will linger through Tuesday although it will be more seasonal with high temperatures back in the middle to upper 60s. Rain showers will move in late Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely with the most widespread. Heavy rainfall late Wednesday night into Thursday.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, some locations can see significant rainfall over three inches.

Rain will begin to end by Friday morning with cooler highs in the lower 60s.

Easter weekend looks quite nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

