Huntsville man wanted in 2017 shooting extradited from GA

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.

Brian Andre Simpson, 38, was arrested Saturday night for the shooting of Ladarius Turner, Cordarryl Toney and Montez Holt in May 2017.

Simpson reportedly, along with another offender, went into a garage on Brook Manor Ave. at Toney’s residence, where Turner, Toney and Holt were playing video games.

An argument ensued and Toney told the offenders to leave. At that point, guns were drawn and shots were fired.

Toney was paralyzed in the shooting and Holt suffered non-life threatening injuries. Turner was killed.

Several weeks after the shooting, Simpson was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Conners, Georgia, which resulted in drug and gun charges.

Simpsons was extradited back to Huntsville on Saturday and has since been charged with murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Simpson is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.

