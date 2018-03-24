Local school aims to help students in need

School is a time to learn and prepare for the future. However, some students may not have all the basic necessities to be successful. Moores Mill Intermediate School in Madison Co.is helping to change that by creating "care closets".



“We see the struggles that they have,” said Jackson Hunter, a sixth grader at the school who, along with his friend Graham Crippen, helped start the closets. There are three different closets for clothes, food, and toiletries.



This all started when Jackson and Graham noticed some of their classmates in need of these items. With help from the House of the Harvest, a local non-profit organization aimed at helping people in Harvest, the idea became a reality.

Daniel Evans, the Principal of Moores Mill Intermediate School, says he’s very proud that two of his own students are helping others. Evans sees firsthand how these items impact the students receiving them. He says you can see the happiness and confidence boost in their faces, which can translate to the classroom.

“They’re a lot healthier, they’re not sick, and they can be at school more,” Evans said.

Jackson and Graham are just thankful to have this opportunity to help others.



If you have items you would like to donate, you can contact Melissa Mann through email at mmann@mcssk12.org, or by calling the school directly at 256-851-4700.

