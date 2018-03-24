Local school aims to help students in need

Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
An investigation is ongoing after the death of a man in Etowah County.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
