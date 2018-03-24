Single-vehicle crash in Gurley

Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.

The crash, involving one vehicle, happened at Keel Mountain Rd. near the Laurel Ln. intersection. State troopers and fire officials were on the scene.

One person suffered injuries and has been transported to a hospital via helicopter.

Investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48