Widespread power outage reported in Madison

Huntsville Utilities reports that crews are on the scene of an outage in Madison.

There is currently a power outage in the City of Madison area from Capshaw Rd. south to Gillespie Rd. and from Old Railroad Bed Rd. east to Hughes Rd.

Service will be restored as quickly as possible. Crews are working to restore power to the area.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.