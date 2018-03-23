Boaz man killed in car crash with multiple trees

A Boaz man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said 53-year-old Kenneth Reed Bruce was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Alabama 179 about two miles south of Boaz

Troopers said Bruce was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

