Fire erupts at former Cherokee restaurant

A former restaurant in Colbert County went up flames Friday night.

Officials say the fire started inside the Wooden Nickel building at Main Street and 2nd Street in Cherokee just after 7 p.m. It soon fully engulfed the building.

The building was vacant, and no one was injured.

Fire crews from Cherokee, Barton, Rivertown Rose, Waterloo and Oakland responded.

The owner was renovating the former restaurant.

The fire was extinguished later Friday night. Crews prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.

