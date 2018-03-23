DeKalb County deputies help with storm cleanup at JSU

People in the Tennessee Valley are rallying around those who are affected by Monday's tornadoes.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they sent five deputies down to Jacksonville State to assist with the recovery after the tornado hit Monday night.

Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said they can relate.

"We know what they're feeling. We've been through that and that's what our sheriff's office is about. Is going to try and assist in different things, you know, when they have storms," said Edmondson.

DeKalb County deputies worked with the heavy rescue units from the Fort Payne fire department to assist with moving debris, searching and rescue operations.

"They worked till up into the day Tuesday morning. We sent two fresh guys down the next day to help also and they worked most of the day Tuesday," said Edmondson.

Edmondson said many of his deputies are familiar with Jacksonville State from visits to the university and were heartbroken to see the damage.

"They've had family members that goes there. You know, we've all been to basketball games there. I went to police academy at Jacksonville State. That's when it was still at the university. So, you know, I heard that Pete Matthews Coliseum had some severe damage to it. And, you know, it's heartbreaking," said Edmonson.

All of the deputies have returned home, but the sheriff's office remains in close contact with responders in Calhoun and are standing by.

