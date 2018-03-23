Bill includes funding for government, new Huntsville courthouse

New funding is coming to North Alabama after Congress passed a spending bill this week.

The $1.3 trillion spending package, signed by President Trump, will keep the government funded through the end of September.

Senator Richard Shelby believes the bill will benefit many federal activities in Alabama and national defense. “Through this appropriations measure, Alabama will receive significant funding for a number of priorities around the state,” said Sen. Shelby.

Funding for multiple Alabama projects were in the bill, including important funding for research and development activities at the Redstone Arsenal and $110 million to fund a new federal courthouse in Huntsville.

The bill also included $20.7 billion for NASA to support the human and robotic exploration of space and funding for science missions to further the understanding of the solar system.

Development for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle, a new rocket propulsion system, was also mentioned in the bill.

“Senator Shelby has been our champion on the Hill,” said Chip Cherry, President and CEO of the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber. “[He’s] fighting for our nation’s continued leadership in the human exploration of deep space and supporting critical programs to enhance our national defense.”

