UNA assisting JSU in recovery efforts

Following Monday’s tornadoes that caused extensive damage to Jacksonville State University’s campus, The University of North Alabama is offering a helping hand.

UNA and the UNA Student Government Association are partnering to gather donations on behalf of JSU, since volunteers are not currently allowed on JSU’s campus due to safety concerns.

“During this difficult time, we are committed to assisting our JSU neighbors and encourage the Lion Nation to rise to the challenge,” UNA President Ken Kitts said of the effort.

JSU officials stated that two first-year student residence halls and several academic buildings received severe damage and their primary concern is the displacement of both on and off-campus students.

To contribute to the JSU recovery effort, click here.