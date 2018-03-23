Huntsville "Funky Fun Run" set for March 25

Kicking off Autism Awareness Month, the Huntsville “Funky Fun Run” will take place on Sunday, March 25 at 2 p.m. at Hampton Cove Middle School.

All proceeds will benefit The Autism Society of Alabama (ASA). Donations are welcome. Attendees will also have the opportunity to become an ASA fundraiser.

Participants are encouraged to dress in retro wear, wigs, and tie-dye.



Registration is $35 and includes a "Funky Run Run" t-shirt. You can sign-up online or at Hampton Cove Middle School on Sunday.

The “Funky Fun Run” brings together participants across Alabama with races in 18 cities statewide over six weeks.

ASA improves services to families of those affected by autism through education and advocacy. Events like the "Funky Fun Run" allow ASA to support more than 600 Alabamians diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders on a monthly basis.

Cost for the run is $35. For more information about the run and to register, click here.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48