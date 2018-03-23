UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify person of interest

Huntsville P.D. wants to know if you recognize the man seen in these surveillance images.

Update: 3:55 p.m.

Lt. Michael Johnson reports the subject has been identified. No word yet on if an arrest will be made.

Previous:

Huntsville Police need help identifying the man seen in this surveillance footage.

He is wanted for questioning in a crime being investigated by the department’s Special Victims Unit.

Do you recognize him?

If so, contact Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers Page under ‘submit a tip’ at the bottom left portion of the page.

