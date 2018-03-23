Huntsville Police need help identifying person of interest

Huntsville P.D. wants to know if you recognize the man seen in these surveillance images.

Huntsville Police need help identifying the man seen in this surveillance footage.

He is wanted for questioning in a crime being investigated by the department’s Special Victims Unit.

Do you recognize him?

If so, contact Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100 or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers Page under ‘submit a tip’ at the bottom left portion of the page.

