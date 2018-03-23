Police investigating shooting in SW Decatur - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police investigating shooting in SW Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur Police are investigating a Friday shooting at the 1200 block of Beltline Rd. SW.  

One person has been shot. That victim has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Authorities are still investigating this incident. Check back for updates. 

