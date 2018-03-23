Investigation underway in Etowah Co. homicide

An investigation is ongoing after the death of a man in Etowah County.

Myron Henson, 51, was killed on Thursday. Police arrested Glenn Wade Gidley, 24, after he allegedly shot Henson and fled the scene.

A deputy arrived on the scene after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a residence on Phyllis Dr. in Gadsden and began CPR on Henson. He was transferred from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say a motive is still unclear. However, witness say a verbal argument took place between Gidley and Henson before a shot was fired.

An autopsy is set to be performed. Charges against Gidley are still pending.

