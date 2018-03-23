Blountsville man charged in Nov. 2017 shooting

Richard Wayne Crawford has been charged with the murder Jason Myers from November 2017.

An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Albertville late last year.

Richard Wayne Crawford, 30, of Blountsville was charged this week with the murder of Jason Myers, who he shot following a verbal altercation near their homes on Mathis Mill Rd. on Nov. 15, 2017.

[READ MORE: Fatal Shooting under investigation at Albertville mobile home park]

Crawford allegedly pulled a pistol and shot and killed Myers during the altercation.

Crawford was arrested at the Albertville Police Department and later transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department under a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48