Two charged in Guntersville dog attack - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Two charged in Guntersville dog attack

(WAFF) -

Two people in Guntersville have been arrested in connection to a deadly dog attack. 

Authorities arrested Doyle Simpson Patterson Jr, 47, and Amanda Dawn Albright, 40, on Friday after four dogs mauled two women in Nov. 2017.  

[READ MORE: 4 dogs kill Guntersville woman, seriously injure another]

Tracey Patterson Cornelius, 46, was killed as a result of that attack.  Another pedestrian was also seriously injured.

The dog involved in the attack, a white pit bull mix, was captured by Marshall Co. Animal Control along with other large dogs in that area. 

Patterson and Albright were charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault. Both posted a $20,000 bond and have since been released.  

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly