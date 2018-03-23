Two charged in Guntersville dog attack

Two people in Guntersville have been arrested in connection to a deadly dog attack.

Authorities arrested Doyle Simpson Patterson Jr, 47, and Amanda Dawn Albright, 40, on Friday after four dogs mauled two women in Nov. 2017.

[READ MORE: 4 dogs kill Guntersville woman, seriously injure another]

Tracey Patterson Cornelius, 46, was killed as a result of that attack. Another pedestrian was also seriously injured.

The dog involved in the attack, a white pit bull mix, was captured by Marshall Co. Animal Control along with other large dogs in that area.

Patterson and Albright were charged with manslaughter and second-degree assault. Both posted a $20,000 bond and have since been released.

