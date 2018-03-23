Huntsville bomb squad responds to ticking package in Madison

Investigators with the Madison police say around 4:30 a.m. on Friday U.S. Post Office employees notified police that a package at the post office had a ticking sound.

Investigators say officers arrived on scene and heard the ticking sound as well.

The Huntsville Police Department bomb squad was called out.and examined the package and determined nothing was suspicious.

The scene was cleared and it police say it took a little under three hours.

