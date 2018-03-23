Kat: Warmer temps, rain in store for the weekend

Happy FRIDAY! We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout your Friday but temperatures will climb into the 60s again by the afternoon.

Despite a few isolated morning showers, your Friday will stay dry until late tonight. Overnight lows will only dip into the low 50s so you can put away your winter coats for the weekend!

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Scattered showers return to the forecast this weekend. Cloud cover will stick around both days this weekend with a few periods of light rain likely Saturday.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Sunday will stay cloudy but other than a few isolated morning and evening showers, most of your Sunday will be dry.

Overall, most of us will only pick up .25" or less of rain this weekend so, while it won't exactly be a sunny weekend, I wouldn't cancel your outdoor plans. Rain showers will return to the forecast on Monday and then cooler air settles in to start next week.

Our next big weather maker will bring moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms towards the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48