Kat: Rain clearing out in the early morning

If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
An investigation is ongoing after the death of a man in Etowah County.More >>
An investigation is ongoing after the death of a man in Etowah County.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>