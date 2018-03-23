Kat: Rain clearing out in the early morning

Good Sunday morning! Some of you early risers are waking up to light rain this morning but most of the rain will clear out of the Tennessee Valley by 7 a.m.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Temperatures this morning will bottom out in the low-mid 50s and climb into the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue today but I do think we have a better shot at seeing some peeks of sunshine today.

An isolated pop-up shower is possible during the day, but rain chances hold off until late tonight.

Rain showers will return to the forecast to start the work week as cooler air settles in for your Monday.

The cooldown into the 50s only lasts one day because by Tuesday we're back in the upper 60s for highs.

We have the First Alert out on Thursday due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with 2-4" of rain likely Wednesday into Thursday.

We will also keep an eye on our risk for strong storms.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48