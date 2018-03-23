Kat: Periods of rain likely today

Good morning and happy Saturday! Scattered showers return to the forecast this weekend.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a few periods of light rain likely Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

Sunday will stay cloudy but other than a few isolated morning and evening showers, most of your Sunday will be dry.

Overall, most of us will only pick up .25" or less of rain this weekend so, while it won't exactly be a sunny weekend, I wouldn't cancel your outdoor plans.



Rain showers will return to the forecast on Monday and then cooler air settles in to start next week.

We have the First Alert out on Thursday due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. 2-4" of rain is likely Wednesday into Thursday depending on the speed of this system.

We will also keep an eye on our risk for strong storms.

There will be big roller coaster temperature swings ahead next week so make sure you're prepared for the changes ahead by downloading the First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48