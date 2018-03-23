Eric: Warmer temps, heavy rain on the way

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight with scattered rain showers developing through the morning commute hours, lows will be in the upper 40s.

Rain chances will become more isolated by Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and cooler highs in the middle 50s, winds will be breezy and occasionally gust over 20 miles per hour. Tuesday will be more seasonal with high temperatures back in the middle to upper 60s, rain showers will move in late Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the lower 70s, rain showers and thunderstorms are likely with the most widespread, heavy rainfall late Wednesday night into Thursday.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday, some locations can see significant rainfall over three inches. Rain will begin to end by Friday morning with cooler highs in the lower 60s.

Next weekend looks quite nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

