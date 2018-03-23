Eric: Warmer temps, heavy rain on the way

If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
If you can't make it down to Jacksonville State to personally assist with the cleanup, don't worry you can still help.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2017 shooting in Huntsville.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon crash in Gurley.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A former restaurant in Colbert County went up in flames Friday night.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
A Boaz City School employee has been placed on administrative leave. Boaz School Superintendent Shannon Stanley confirmed that a school employee has been placed on leave after the school system learned of alleged misconduct.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Officials said there were no signs of foul play, suicide or robbery.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
A body has been found on the Jackson State University campus, in Dixon Hall, and campus police are investigating.More >>
A body has been found on the Jackson State University campus, in Dixon Hall, and campus police are investigating.More >>