Eric: Showers end by morning, more rain on the way

Scattered rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will stick around for your Saturday evening and overnight hours, most showers should end by early Sunday morning.

[MOBILE USERS TAP HERE TO WATCH DURING SHOW]

Sunday will be a decent late March afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be near 70 degrees. A few more light showers can pop up Sunday night into Monday morning and these showers will linger throughout the day.

Highs will be much cooler on Monday in the middle 50s. Tuesday will be more seasonal with highs in the middle 60s, expect some late showers to pop up Tuesday night.

Heavy rainfall will move in on Wednesday into Thursday and the FIRST ALERT is out for the heavy rainfall potential with over four inches of rain possible in spots.

Things will quiet down and dry out by Friday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48