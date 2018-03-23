Brandon: Scattered showers this weekend

Another chilly start to the day out there across the Tennessee Valley. Most spots are in the mid to upper 30s, a few spots in the 40s. There are a couple scattered showers/sprinkles out there, but don’t expect them to last long.

You won’t need that jacket for long today though, warmer weather is on the way this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s.

The wind shifted to the south overnight last night and that it’s going to be our primary driver for warmer weather throughout the day today. Overnight cloud cover increased, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies Throughout the rest of your Friday.

The warmer weather trend continues into the weekend as we look to climb into the mid-70s on Saturday. However, we do have some more scattered showers back in the forecast, a lot more likely as we head on into the afternoon.

A breezy day in store for Saturday with gusts anywhere from 15 to 25 mph out of the south and west. You might need that umbrella as you head to church on Sunday morning however by the afternoon it does look like we should start to dry up despite hanging onto most of our cloud cover.

Temperatures are likely to stay into the 60s. It doesn’t look like we’ll have a brief cool down for the store to next week, but it won’t last long with the 70 is back by the middle of the week.

