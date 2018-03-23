Brandon: Scattered showers this weekend

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire in Lauderdale Co. on Thursday. Firefighters responded to call at 9:52 a.m. at Stone Gate Estates in Saint Florian.More >>
The investigation also revealed that a photo of the deceased woman had been posted to social media prior to her being moved to the vehicle.More >>
A murder investigation that began in Huntsville in January ended this week when the suspect was extradited from Louisiana.More >>
Area shoppers who showed up to take advantage of the Toys “R” Us liquidation sale at Bridge Street Towne Centre got an unwelcome surprise Thursday.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
