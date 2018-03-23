Brad: Rain chances return this weekend

The weekend is here, and the clouds are back. We have been monitoring the chance for showers and a few thundershowers for the weekend all week.

Right now, it looks like the showers will develop by late morning and continue into the evening hours on Saturday. It will not rain all day, but you should count on a few hours of rain for your outdoor plans. It will become breezy by the late afternoon with a southwest wind at 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Rain chances will drop by Sunday morning, but they will return by Sunday evening.

Monday rain chances continue along with an east wind and highs only in the middle 50s. Warmer weather returns by the middle of next week.

We have a First Alert out for Thursday. We are concerned with the potential for heavy rain with up to 4 inches possible, depending on the speed of this next weather maker. We are also monitoring the possibility of severe thunderstorms. It’s that time of year!

Have a great weekend!

