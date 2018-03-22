Athens home shot multiple times; suspect caught after standoff

A suspect is in jail after an Athens home was shot into with people inside.

Athens police say they got a call at about 1 a.m. Wednesday about shots fired on 3rd Street. Responding officers said they found a residence there with several bullets holes. The police department got another call to the same residence around 10:40 a.m. Thursday. One of the people inside said he heard several shots and ran outside to try and catch the shooter, according to police. By the time he got outside no one was there.

No one was injured in either shooting.

Investigators developed a suspect at East Acers Apartments in Decatur. Police identified him as 19-year-old Avery Isaiah Robertson. They contacted the Decatur Police Department for assistance.

Decatur officers detained Robertson after a brief standoff. Police said he was armed with a pistol.

Police believe both of the incidents on 3rd Street were over the thefts of illegal drugs.

Robertson was charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Robertson was booked at the police department and transferred to the county jail.

The investigation in this case is ongoing.

