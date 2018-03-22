Suspect arrested in NW Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in a shooting investigation.

The shooting happened in the 2700 of Barbara Drive just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Officers said a man suffered serious injuries to his lower body. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Gregary Green, 54, turned himself in on Friday. He is charged with first-degree assault.

Investigators said Green and the victim got into a confrontation. Green reportedly left and the victim followed him. Green arrived at another home then shot the victim in front of the home he was found at, according to police.

The victim was still recovering in the hospital on Friday.

