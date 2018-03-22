Man shot in NW Huntsville neighborhood

Huntsville police responded to a shooting on Barbara Drive on March 22, 2018.. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting.

That shooting happened in the 2700 of Barbara Drive NW, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say one man suffered serious injuries to his lower body. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators are trying to speak with witnesses. They do not have a person in custody as of right now.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

