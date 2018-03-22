Gov. Ivey signs pay raise bills for state employees, educators

An investigation is underway after a fire in Lauderdale Co. on Thursday. Firefighters responded to call at 9:52 a.m. at Stone Gate Estates in Saint Florian.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire in Lauderdale Co. on Thursday. Firefighters responded to call at 9:52 a.m. at Stone Gate Estates in Saint Florian.More >>
The investigation also revealed that a photo of the deceased woman had been posted to social media prior to her being moved to the vehicle.More >>
The investigation also revealed that a photo of the deceased woman had been posted to social media prior to her being moved to the vehicle.More >>
A murder investigation that began in Huntsville in January ended this week when the suspect was extradited from Louisiana.More >>
A murder investigation that began in Huntsville in January ended this week when the suspect was extradited from Louisiana.More >>
Area shoppers who showed up to take advantage of the Toys “R” Us liquidation sale at Bridge Street Towne Centre got an unwelcome surprise Thursday.More >>
Area shoppers who showed up to take advantage of the Toys “R” Us liquidation sale at Bridge Street Towne Centre got an unwelcome surprise Thursday.More >>
A man that promised something he didn't deliver is now going to prison for it.More >>
A man that promised something he didn't deliver is now going to prison for it.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
It was reported last week that McMaster would soon leave the White House, where he served as National Security Adviser. He is being replaced by John Bolton.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>
An attorney for the woman dubbed the "DUI Bride" is claiming the story is a hoax. Marana police said the lawyer's allegations are false and they have the video to prove it.More >>