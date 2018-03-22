Gov. Ivey signs pay raise bills for state employees, educators

Bills signed on Thursday will bring pay raises to Alabama state employees and educators.

Governor Kay Ivey signed three different bills that provide pay raises to state and educational employees and a one-time bonus for retired state employees.

“Our teachers mold our children and thus our teachers mold our future – that’s why I proposed a teacher pay raise and why I am pleased to sign it into law.” Gov. Ivey said of the bills.

HB174 will enact a 2.5% salary increase for public education employees of K-12 public schools, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB), the Department of Youth Services School District, the Alabama School of Fine Arts, the Alabama High School of Mathematics and Science, and the two-year postsecondary institutions under the Board of Trustees for the Community College System. It will become effective on October 1.

SB185, which will become effective in 2019, will institute a 3% salary increase for state employees and appeals judges.

SB 215 will grant a one-time lump-sum bonus of $1 per month for each year of service to Employees’ Retirement System (ERS) retirees whose retirement began prior to May 1, or their beneficiaries. This bonus will be granted during the Fiscal Year 2018.

