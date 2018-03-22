Lauderdale Co. chimney fire fueled by wind

An investigation is underway after a fire in Lauderdale Co. on Thursday.



Firefighters responded to call at 9:52 a.m. at Stone Gate Estates in Saint Florian.

The fire, which started in the chimney, began spreading quickly throughout the house due to wind.

The family that lives in the house made it out safe. Firefighters from Killen, Lauderdale and Underwood all worked together to take down the blaze.

Officials are still investigating.

