Huntsville murder suspect extradited from Louisiana

A murder investigation that began in Huntsville in January ended this week when the suspect was extradited from Louisiana.

Charles Anthony Mosby, 28, has been wanted in connection with a Jan. 28 shooting on Binford Dr. The victim, Raemon Ross, was fatally shot during a robbery.

U.S. Marshalls worked with Huntsville Police Investigators to obtain the whereabouts of Mosby, who was found in New Orleans on March 6.

He has since been extradited back to Huntsville and charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree and capital murder.

Mosby is being held at the Madison County Jail without bond.

