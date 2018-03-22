Huntsville police officer arrested on DUI charge

A Huntsville police officer has been booked into the Madison County Jail and is facing a DUI charge.

Investigators tell us the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency served a warrant Curtis Mitchell on Thursday morning stemming from a DUI incident this past weekend that is still under investigation.

Investigators say Officer Mitchell has been placed on administrative duties with his badge and service weapon being taken, pending the outcome of the State’s investigation.

