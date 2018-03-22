Liquidation at local Toys “R” Us delayed

Area shoppers who showed up to take advantage of the Toys “R” Us liquidation sale at Bridge Street Towne Centre got an unwelcome surprise Thursday.

Instead of bargains, angry shoppers were met with a sign that read: “The liquidation process has been put on hold until further notice."

A Toys "R" Us spokesperson said, "On background, liquidation sales have been delayed likely until tomorrow. I’m not able to 100 percent confirm for you at this time."

The spokesperson also recommended that customers check this website for updates on the liquidation status.

The liquidation sale was scheduled following the March 14 announcement that the retailer would be shuttering all of their U.S. locations, including all Babies "R" Us stores and locations in Puerto Rico.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and has struggled financially ever since.

The store, known as an ultimate destination for kids and their big holiday book, has been in business for 70 years.

Some locations will close as early as April. “I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the Company’s U.S. operations," Dave Brandon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

"We are therefore implementing an orderly process to shutter our U.S. operations and will pursue going concern sales or reorganizations of certain of our international businesses, while our other international businesses consider their options.”

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48