Kat: Clear blue skies with temps in the upper 50s

This afternoon temperature will get closer to normal with highs in the upper 50s. We will have clear blue skies throughout much of the day today, as the wind will still be from the north and west however not as strong only around 10 to 15 mph.

No impacts for your commute home from work today.

Another chilly night on the way tonight and do your Friday. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 30s, but this will be the last of it as we move on into the weekend.

A little more cloud cover for your Friday, but overall a bit warmer too with temperatures climbing towards 60°.

Rain does move in as we move on into Saturday, with temperatures back near 70°. Lower rain chances on Sunday, with temperatures into the mid-60s.

