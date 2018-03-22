Freezing temperatures for Thursday morning

Bundle up, it is chilly out there this morning! Temperatures are in the low 30s across the Tennessee Valley. The wind chill is into the upper 20s for much of our area as well.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the morning until 9 a.m. but by this afternoon we will get closer to normal with our temperatures.

Skies staying clear throughout much of the day today, as the wind will still be from the north and west however not as strong only around 10 to 15 mph.

Another chilly night on the way tonight and do your Friday. Temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 30s, but this will be the last of it as we move on into the weekend.

A little more cloud cover for your Friday, but overall a bit warmer too with temperatures climbing towards 60°.

Rain does move in as we move on into Saturday, with temperatures back near 70°. Lower rain chances on Sunday, with temperatures into the mid-60s.

