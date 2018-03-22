Brad: Storm chances return this weekend

Another cool evening with overnight lows around 36 degrees. Some scattered frost will be around for the morning commute on Friday.

By noon Friday we will have temperatures in the middle 50s with a light south wind. Perfect weather Friday afternoon for entertaining on the patio. Friday night into Saturday morning we will have a few more clouds but temperatures will stay in the lower 50s.

Increasing clouds Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Rain and storm chances will increase late Saturday afternoon into the evening. The thunderstorms will probably end up isolated you can keep track of them with our First Alert weather app.

Rain chances for the early morning hours on Sunday with a cooler northeast breeze most of the day. More rain is possible late Sunday night into Monday.

Temperatures will be dropping back into the 50s for Monday afternoon.

A nice warm up gets underway on Tuesday with storms holding off until Thursday.

