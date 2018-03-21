Athens man killed in rollover wreck

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Athens man Wednesday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say 55-year-old Marcus Benton Patterson was killed when the 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse he was driving left the roadway and overturned. It happened around 8:40 a.m. on U.S. 72 about six miles east of Athens.

Troopers said Patterson was not wearing a seat belt. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48