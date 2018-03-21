Crime Stoppers: Purchases made with stolen card

Huntsville police are searching for the man who used a stolen credit/debit card.

Police say it happened on Feb. 28. The victim lost her card. Her financial institution informed her several hours later the card had been used before she could report it lost or stolen. Several purchases were made at various stores throughout Huntsville, according to police.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video at Walmart. If you recognize him, call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous and could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48