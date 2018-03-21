Man behind fraudulent Shoals theme park pleads guilty

A man that promised something he didn't deliver is now going to prison for it.

Bryan Keith Robinson promised to build a theme park in the Shoals. Now he admits it was all a scam. He admitted in court that he had no intention of building a theme park.

On Tuesday, Robinson pleaded guilty to securities fraud in Lauderdale County. He will spent 10 years in prison and repay $7 million to investors.

Robinson announced the DreamVision project in February 2015. Almost immediately, social media comments and phone calls came in saying his plan was too ridiculous to be real.

Prosecutors agreed and started investigating immediately.

