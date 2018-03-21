First Alert Weather Radio Event

The First Alert Weather Team wants to help you get weather ready!

On March 28, 2018 join the First Alert Weather Team from noon to 7PM for a weather radio event. Our team will be at Academy Sports and Outdoors in Decatur getting you prepared.

Bring in your current radio or buy a new one and our team will help you program it for your county. Our team will even help you download the First Alert Weather app so you can get alerts sent straight to your device. They will customize your alerts so you will have accurate information when you need it.

Owning a weather radio is very important! We will see you at Academy Sports and Outdoors on March 28 so you can be alerted first.