How to avoid home repair scammers

After Monday’s storm caused a lot of damage, many people across the Tennessee Valley will soon begin the process of rebuilding or repairing their homes. But you need to be aware of potential scammers who want to con you out of your money.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips on how you can avoid falling victim to these scammers. First, they recommend that you check with your insurance company to figure out what exactly they are going to cover as far as damage repair.

Next, think your decisions through, don’t let your emotions get the best of you and pressure you into making rash decisions you might regret in the long run. Make sure you get 3-4 different estimates from different companies and check company references.

When you find a contractor, make sure you have a written contract in place that details exactly what work they will be doing, the start and end date, materials being used, and a price breakdown for materials and labor. Most importantly, never pay the contractor the full amount up front.

The BBB recommends you pay no more than one-third of the job up front. Make sure your contract establishes when each payment is to be made until the work is done. If you are wary of a certain business, you can go to the BBB’s website for a list of business accreditations and business reviews.

