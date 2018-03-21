Mostly sunny skies with temps in the lower 50s

So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed six tornado touchdowns in north Alabama from Monday's intense storms.More >>
The Huntsville City Board of Education president is moving forward with a request censure board member Pam Hill.More >>
Russellville was hit with a confirmed tornado during Monday's storms.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a suspect in Thursday night's fatal shooting at Westlake Apartments.More >>
Madison police have arrested a suspect in Thursday morning's bomb threat at Walmart on Madison Boulevard.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Federal agents arrested a Tuskegee University coach Wednesday on drug distribution and gun charges.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
