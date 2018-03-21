Freeze warning through Thursday morning

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. CDT Thursday for low temperatures falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday will be a quiet afternoon with temperatures staying below average in the upper 50s. Winds should be light and expect plenty of sunshine.

Friday looks to be quite nice to round out the week with a few clouds and highs near 60 degrees.

Our next best chances of rain will be Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers expected, temperatures will be warmer in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Seasonal temperatures in the middle 60s are expected next week.

